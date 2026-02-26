Left Menu

West Bengal's Voter Roll Overhaul Sparks Political Controversy

West Bengal's post-SIR electoral rolls, published on February 28, list 7.08 crore names in three categories: approved, deleted, and under adjudication. Not final, these lists reflect ongoing verification, and barred voters from voting until case resolutions. Controversy stems from alleged name deletion conspiracy, sparking political tensions ahead of 2026 elections.

The publication of West Bengal's post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls on February 28 has triggered a political uproar with significant implications for the state's political landscape. These rolls include all 7.08 crore names from the draft list, categorized into approved, deleted, and adjudication/under consideration, reflecting the status of verification under the ongoing revision process.

The Election Commission clarified that only voters marked as 'approved' will be eligible to vote, while those flagged for 'adjudication' are ineligible until their cases are resolved and included in supplementary rolls. Controversy surrounds the deletion of names, with West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging a 'conspiracy' to omit over 1.2 crore genuine voters, intensifying political tensions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The revision, aimed at ensuring accuracy, has faced criticism from the Trinamool Congress, which fears widespread disenfranchisement. As the rolls are published, political parties are expected to scrutinize them rigorously, given the charged allegations and looming election. The electoral revision process continues, with supplementary lists set to be released in phases as adjudications unfold.

