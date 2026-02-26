More than 10,000 foreign volunteers from 75 countries currently serve in Ukraine's ground forces, with around 600 new enlistments monthly, according to sources including Russia's TASS news agency.

This significant contribution to Ukraine's military efforts highlights the global interest in supporting the country's defense, as Kyiv officially noted.

The Ukrainian government emphasises the importance of proper training and support for these volunteers. Meanwhile, international perceptions continue to shape the conflict's dynamics.

