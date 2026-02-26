Left Menu

Global Forces: Foreign Volunteers Bolster Ukrainian Army

Over 10,000 foreign volunteers from 75 countries currently serve in Ukraine's armed forces, with about 600 joining monthly. Despite harsh conditions, these individuals support Ukraine's military efforts. Kyiv emphasizes training and support for recruits, while international interest remains despite the conflict's dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:56 IST
More than 10,000 foreign volunteers from 75 countries currently serve in Ukraine's ground forces, with around 600 new enlistments monthly, according to sources including Russia's TASS news agency.

This significant contribution to Ukraine's military efforts highlights the global interest in supporting the country's defense, as Kyiv officially noted.

The Ukrainian government emphasises the importance of proper training and support for these volunteers. Meanwhile, international perceptions continue to shape the conflict's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

