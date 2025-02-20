Left Menu

FAA Modernization Efforts Get Boost from SpaceX Team Amid Staffing Challenges

Elon Musk's government downsizing team, DOGE, is assisting the FAA with modernizing national airspace. SpaceX engineers, acting as special government employees, are visiting FAA facilities to contribute engineering solutions. The FAA faces staff shortages and outdated technology, as highlighted by recent industry calls for emergency funding to improve air traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:29 IST
FAA Modernization Efforts Get Boost from SpaceX Team Amid Staffing Challenges
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's team, DOGE, specializing in government downsizing, is actively collaborating with the FAA to help modernize the U.S. national airspace, as confirmed by the acting head of the agency on Wednesday.

SpaceX engineers, participating as special government employees, are visiting various FAA facilities, contributing to ongoing safety improvements while staying separate from the FAA's Commercial Space Transportation office to prevent conflicts.

Meanwhile, the FAA continues to face significant staffing shortages and outdated technology, with industry groups urging Congress for emergency funding to bolster air traffic technology and staffing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025