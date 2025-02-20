FAA Modernization Efforts Get Boost from SpaceX Team Amid Staffing Challenges
Elon Musk's government downsizing team, DOGE, is assisting the FAA with modernizing national airspace. SpaceX engineers, acting as special government employees, are visiting FAA facilities to contribute engineering solutions. The FAA faces staff shortages and outdated technology, as highlighted by recent industry calls for emergency funding to improve air traffic management.
Elon Musk's team, DOGE, specializing in government downsizing, is actively collaborating with the FAA to help modernize the U.S. national airspace, as confirmed by the acting head of the agency on Wednesday.
SpaceX engineers, participating as special government employees, are visiting various FAA facilities, contributing to ongoing safety improvements while staying separate from the FAA's Commercial Space Transportation office to prevent conflicts.
Meanwhile, the FAA continues to face significant staffing shortages and outdated technology, with industry groups urging Congress for emergency funding to bolster air traffic technology and staffing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Advocates for Modern Air Traffic Control After Deadly Collision
Tragedy in the Sky: Trump's Call for Air Traffic Control Overhaul
Debate Over Elon Musk's Role in Air Traffic Control Reform
Modernizing Skies: Trump's Call for Overhaul in US Air Traffic Control
Debate Over Elon Musk’s Involvement in Air Traffic Control Reform