FAA Modernization Efforts Get Boost from SpaceX Team Amid Staffing Challenges

Elon Musk's team, DOGE, specializing in government downsizing, is actively collaborating with the FAA to help modernize the U.S. national airspace, as confirmed by the acting head of the agency on Wednesday.

SpaceX engineers, participating as special government employees, are visiting various FAA facilities, contributing to ongoing safety improvements while staying separate from the FAA's Commercial Space Transportation office to prevent conflicts.

Meanwhile, the FAA continues to face significant staffing shortages and outdated technology, with industry groups urging Congress for emergency funding to bolster air traffic technology and staffing.

