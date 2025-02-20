Fed Navigates Inflation Risks Amid Trump's Trade Policy Shifts

The Federal Reserve's latest discussions reflect growing concerns over inflation due to President Donald Trump's trade policies. Officials are wary of rising prices as firms plan to pass tariff costs onto consumers.

Participants at the Fed's January meeting identified potential risks tied to changes in trade and immigration policies, and supply chain disruptions. Despite hopes for easing price levels, expectations for inflation have been rising.

The uncertainty leads the Fed to maintain interest rates while closely watching inflation trends, particularly as Trump's administration rolls out tariffs and border measures. Officials emphasize a cautious approach, awaiting more clear indications of a steady decline towards the 2% inflation target.

