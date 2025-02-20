Senator Blumenthal Urges Reversal of FAA Employee Firings

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has called on the U.S. Transportation Department to reconsider its recent decision to terminate more than 300 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA announced the layoffs on Friday, targeting probationary maintenance mechanics, aeronautical information specialists, aviation safety assistants, and various management and program assistants.

This action is part of a wider initiative to streamline government operations, according to officials. However, Blumenthal argues that it could disrupt crucial aviation services and safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)