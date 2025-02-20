Left Menu

Senator Blumenthal Urges Reversal of FAA Employee Firings

Senator Richard Blumenthal urges the U.S. Transportation Department to reverse the decision to fire over 300 Federal Aviation Administration employees. The FAA's move is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations by terminating probationary mechanics and other specialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:32 IST
Senator Blumenthal Urges Reversal of FAA Employee Firings
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has called on the U.S. Transportation Department to reconsider its recent decision to terminate more than 300 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA announced the layoffs on Friday, targeting probationary maintenance mechanics, aeronautical information specialists, aviation safety assistants, and various management and program assistants.

This action is part of a wider initiative to streamline government operations, according to officials. However, Blumenthal argues that it could disrupt crucial aviation services and safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025