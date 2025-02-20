Delta Air Lines Crash Highlights Aviation Safety Preparedness

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian emphasized the extensive training pilots undergo for adverse conditions, following a recent crash in Toronto. The regional jet's unexpected flip on landing resulted in 21 reported injuries.

Amidst strong winds and freezing temperatures, Toronto Pearson Airport was already grappling with delays when the accident occurred on Monday. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is conducting an investigation into the crash, which happened despite Delta's rigorous safety protocols.

Operations remain disrupted as wreckage removal is ongoing. Delta has offered $30,000 gestures of goodwill to affected passengers, assuring they still hold legal rights. The incident raises concerns amidst other recent air travel accidents in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)