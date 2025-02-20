Walmart's Cautious Forecast Reflects Inflation and Tariff Concerns

Walmart on Thursday presented a sales forecast for the fiscal year ending January 2026 that fell below Wall Street expectations, signaling that the retail giant anticipates cautious consumer spending amid persistent inflation concerns. The company expects sales to rise by 3% to 4%, shy of the anticipated 4% growth by analysts.

The forecast takes into consideration challenges such as an extra business day in the leap year and an acquisition boost from smart-TV manufacturer Vizio. Wall Street showed its disapproval, with Walmart shares declining by 7% ahead of market opening. Despite this setback, the retailer maintained optimism about its low prices and eCommerce capabilities.

The cautious outlook arrives as Walmart remains resilient, registering a 4.9% growth in U.S. comparable sales during the holiday quarter, surpassing analysts' projections. Higher income customers significantly contributed to market share growth, while U.S. e-commerce sales surged by 20%, fueled by expedited delivery and pickup options.

(With inputs from agencies.)