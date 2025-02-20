Left Menu

Walmart's Cautious Forecast Reflects Inflation and Tariff Concerns

Walmart forecasts lower-than-expected sales for the fiscal year ending January 2026. The company's conservative projections hint at cautious consumer spending due to inflation and potential tariffs. Despite challenges, Walmart reported robust U.S. sales growth, driven by low prices and eCommerce solutions, with higher income households leading market share growth.

Walmart on Thursday presented a sales forecast for the fiscal year ending January 2026 that fell below Wall Street expectations, signaling that the retail giant anticipates cautious consumer spending amid persistent inflation concerns. The company expects sales to rise by 3% to 4%, shy of the anticipated 4% growth by analysts.

The forecast takes into consideration challenges such as an extra business day in the leap year and an acquisition boost from smart-TV manufacturer Vizio. Wall Street showed its disapproval, with Walmart shares declining by 7% ahead of market opening. Despite this setback, the retailer maintained optimism about its low prices and eCommerce capabilities.

The cautious outlook arrives as Walmart remains resilient, registering a 4.9% growth in U.S. comparable sales during the holiday quarter, surpassing analysts' projections. Higher income customers significantly contributed to market share growth, while U.S. e-commerce sales surged by 20%, fueled by expedited delivery and pickup options.

