Government Imposes Stricter Stock Limits on Wheat to Stabilize Prices

The government has tightened wheat stock limits for wholesalers, retailers, and processors to control prices, with a requirement for entities to register on a wheat stock limit portal. Penalties apply for non-compliance, ensuring sufficient stock and addressing hoarding in all States and Union Territories until March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has implemented tighter stock limits on wheat for wholesalers, retailers, and processors to curb price increases, affirming the nation's adequate grain stock levels.

Under the revised limits, wholesalers can store up to 250 tonnes, a significant decrease from the previous 1,000 tonnes. Retailers' new limit is 4 tonnes per outlet, down from 5 tonnes, whereas big chain retailers can stock 4 metric tonnes per outlet.

Entities must register and update stocks on the designated portal weekly, ensuring compliance under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955. This move aims to stabilize prices, restrict hoarding, and facilitate easier wheat availability across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

