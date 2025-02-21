Left Menu

Airlines Challenge New Wheelchair Protections

Major U.S. airlines and a trade group have filed a lawsuit against a Biden administration rule demanding better protections for disabled passengers using wheelchairs. The challenge aims to overturn stricter standards requiring compensation for any damage to wheelchairs, arguing the regulations are burdensome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal challenge, major U.S. airlines, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with the trade group Airlines for America, have contested a recent rule implemented by the Biden administration.

The rule, issued in December, mandates enhanced consumer protections for disabled passengers traveling with wheelchairs, including the requirement for airlines to reimburse passengers for wheelchairs that are damaged during transit.

The case has been filed in the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, where the airlines argue that the new regulations impose undue burdens on carriers, complicating their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

