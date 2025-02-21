Airlines Challenge New Wheelchair Protections
Major U.S. airlines and a trade group have filed a lawsuit against a Biden administration rule demanding better protections for disabled passengers using wheelchairs. The challenge aims to overturn stricter standards requiring compensation for any damage to wheelchairs, arguing the regulations are burdensome.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal challenge, major U.S. airlines, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with the trade group Airlines for America, have contested a recent rule implemented by the Biden administration.
The rule, issued in December, mandates enhanced consumer protections for disabled passengers traveling with wheelchairs, including the requirement for airlines to reimburse passengers for wheelchairs that are damaged during transit.
The case has been filed in the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, where the airlines argue that the new regulations impose undue burdens on carriers, complicating their operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Domestic Turmoil: Munde's Legal Challenges Unveiled
Himachal Pradesh Tackles Forest Encroachments Amid Legal Challenges
Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts in US: A Trump Administration Overview
Coffee Day Enterprises Battles Insolvency Yet Seeks Settlement Amidst Legal Challenges
Chaos Unfolds: Trump's Federal Workforce Shakeup Faces Legal Challenges