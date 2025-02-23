Left Menu

MAS Holdings to Establish Major Apparel Park in Odisha

MAS Holdings, a prominent apparel manufacturer in South Asia, has started construction on a new apparel park in Odisha, India. Set to be completed by 2026, the project will produce value-added apparel for local and international markets and aims to generate 10,000 jobs and $140 million in investment over 10 years.

  • Country:
  • India

MAS Holdings, a leading apparel manufacturer from South Asia, announced the commencement of construction for its new apparel park in Odisha's Khurda district. The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by senior officials from both the Odisha government and MAS Holdings.

According to the company's statement, the first facility at the site is expected to begin apparel production by 2026, focusing on creating value-added products for local and international markets. Over the coming years, they plan to develop the 60-acre plot into a comprehensive apparel park.

The project aims to attract industry partners to the location, facilitating an integrated supply chain that offers speed and cost advantages. MAS Holdings, along with its partners, plans to create 10,000 jobs and attract significant investment, totaling over USD 140 million in the next decade. Company executives emphasized their commitment to strengthening the textile sector in India and contributing to the region's economic development.

