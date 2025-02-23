Unexpected Security Detour: Flight 292 Lands in Rome
An American Airlines flight bound for New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a 'possible security issue.' Flight 292, which departed from JFK International Airport, safely landed at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport after the unforeseen detour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
An American Airlines flight heading from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a 'possible security issue,' as reported by ABC News, based on an airline statement.
Flight 292, which originally took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport, was scheduled to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, the flight made an unscheduled landing in Rome.
Authorities at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport confirmed to ABC News that the aircraft landed safely, providing relief amid the security scare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Literary Passion Shines at Record-breaking New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
New Delhi Climbs to 6th Spot Globally in Luxury Home Price Surge
AIADMK Unveils New Delhi Hub Honoring Iconic Leaders
A man aged 37, diagnosed with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome, dies in Pune; toll up to 7: Health officials.
Rising Concern: Pune Faces Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases