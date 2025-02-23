Unexpected Security Detour: Flight 292 Lands in Rome

An American Airlines flight heading from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a 'possible security issue,' as reported by ABC News, based on an airline statement.

Flight 292, which originally took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport, was scheduled to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, the flight made an unscheduled landing in Rome.

Authorities at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport confirmed to ABC News that the aircraft landed safely, providing relief amid the security scare.

(With inputs from agencies.)