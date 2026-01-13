Left Menu

Global Central Banks Rally Around Jerome Powell Amid Tensions

In a rare display of global unity, central bank leaders expressed their support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, following threats from the Trump administration. The joint statement emphasized the importance of central bank independence, a cornerstone for economic stability, amid fears of political interference and potential market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:34 IST
Global Central Banks Rally Around Jerome Powell Amid Tensions
support

In a historic move, central bank leaders worldwide voiced their support for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The joint statement came in response to the Trump administration's threats of a criminal probe against Powell, related to his congressional testimony on the Federal Reserve's headquarters renovation project.

Instigated by ECB President Christine Lagarde with logistical support from BIS General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the statement emphasized that central bank independence is critical for maintaining global economic and financial stability. Supporting signatories included chiefs from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and several other major institutions.

Amidst concerns over the Fed's potential political influence, financial leaders fear increased inflation and volatility in global markets. The collective response underscored the need to maintain central bank independence to ensure economic stability and uphold democratic accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

 United Kingdom
2
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

 India
3
Nigeria's Green Finance Gamble: A Bold $2 Billion Climate Fund Initiative

Nigeria's Green Finance Gamble: A Bold $2 Billion Climate Fund Initiative

 Global
4
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026