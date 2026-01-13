Global Central Banks Rally Around Jerome Powell Amid Tensions

In a historic move, central bank leaders worldwide voiced their support for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The joint statement came in response to the Trump administration's threats of a criminal probe against Powell, related to his congressional testimony on the Federal Reserve's headquarters renovation project.

Instigated by ECB President Christine Lagarde with logistical support from BIS General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the statement emphasized that central bank independence is critical for maintaining global economic and financial stability. Supporting signatories included chiefs from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and several other major institutions.

Amidst concerns over the Fed's potential political influence, financial leaders fear increased inflation and volatility in global markets. The collective response underscored the need to maintain central bank independence to ensure economic stability and uphold democratic accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)