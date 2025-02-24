German Elections: Pro-Growth Policies Await as Coalition Talks Begin

The aftermath of Germany's general elections has left Bund yields largely unmoved, but expectations are high for the forthcoming pro-growth policies. As the conservative bloc spearheaded by Friedrich Merz begins coalition talks, uncertainties persist over pivotal reforms, particularly concerning the debt brake and fiscal expansion.

Reflecting investor sentiment, experts foresee a conservative and SPD coalition aiming for supply-side reforms. However, the populist sway, with parties like the AfD and the Left, poses challenges, especially on issues like defence spending. Business leaders urge quick governmental action to combat high costs and global competition.

Germany's unchanged bond yield underscores the market's anticipation for leadership that aligns with economic revitalization, amidst ECB's cautions against excessive monetary easing. Such political outcomes are critical as the euro zone gauges its fiscal path forward, balancing investment needs with economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)