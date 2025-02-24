Conservative Win Boosts German Stocks Amidst Coalition Challenges

German stocks surged on Monday as the conservative faction led by Friedrich Merz emerged victorious in the national election, promising policies focused on economic growth. The German mid-cap index witnessed a 1.5% rise, and the blue-chip index maintained a 0.6% uptick despite trimming earlier gains, with small caps climbing by 0.9%.

UBS Germany's chief investment officer, Maximilian Kunkel, expressed optimism, suggesting that a reform-oriented, business-friendly government could restore confidence and stimulate investments and consumption. However, coalition negotiations pose challenges, as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured a historic second-place finish.

While financial stocks led the market advancements, uncertainty looms around potential fiscal reforms, notably the debt brake. Germany's bond yield moved up to 2.48%, reflecting wider euro zone trends. Despite domestic gains, the broader European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1%, with notable declines in the miners and financial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)