Conservative Win Boosts German Stocks Amidst Coalition Challenges

German stocks rose after conservatives led by Friedrich Merz won the election, promising pro-growth economic policies. While small caps and the mid-cap index saw gains, coalition challenges remain due to the rise of the AfD. Financial stocks led gains, but fiscal reform uncertainties linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:13 IST
German stocks surged on Monday as the conservative faction led by Friedrich Merz emerged victorious in the national election, promising policies focused on economic growth. The German mid-cap index witnessed a 1.5% rise, and the blue-chip index maintained a 0.6% uptick despite trimming earlier gains, with small caps climbing by 0.9%.

UBS Germany's chief investment officer, Maximilian Kunkel, expressed optimism, suggesting that a reform-oriented, business-friendly government could restore confidence and stimulate investments and consumption. However, coalition negotiations pose challenges, as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured a historic second-place finish.

While financial stocks led the market advancements, uncertainty looms around potential fiscal reforms, notably the debt brake. Germany's bond yield moved up to 2.48%, reflecting wider euro zone trends. Despite domestic gains, the broader European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1%, with notable declines in the miners and financial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

