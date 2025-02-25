Left Menu

Kisan Credit Card Doubles Credit, Boosts Agricultural Finance

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) system has significantly enhanced its loans from Rs4.26 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs10.05 lakh crore by the end of 2024, reflecting improved credit access for agriculture and allied sectors. Recent initiatives further increase the loan limit, aiming to assist more farmers.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) system has seen a remarkable increase in financial support, with loan amounts skyrocketing from Rs4.26 lakh crore in March 2014 to Rs10.05 lakh crore by December 2024. This growth signifies a substantial rise in affordable agricultural working capital, essential for enhancing farm productivity and supporting allied sectors.

Initially designed for purchasing vital agricultural inputs like seeds and pesticides, the KCC scheme was expanded in 2019 to encompass the financial needs of allied activities such as animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. The Government of India's Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) backs this initiative by offering a 1.5% interest subvention to banks for KCC loans up to Rs3 lakh, at a concessional 7% interest rate.

Moreover, an additional Prompt Repayment Incentive reduces the effective interest rate to 4% for farmers who pay promptly. The recent budget announcement has proposed increasing this loan limit to Rs5 lakh, potentially aiding more farmers in accessing necessary funds. By the end of 2024, Rs10.05 lakh crore has been disbursed under operational KCCs, benefiting 7.72 crore farmers across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

