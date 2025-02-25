Marriott International Expands Luxury Safari Portfolio with Two New Safari Camps in Kenya

Marriott International, Inc. (www.Marriott.com) has announced plans to open two luxury tented safari camps in Kenya, further expanding its high-end hospitality offerings in Africa. The announcement follows the signing of The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp with Lazizi Mara Limited and Lazizi Solio Limited, respectively, both part of the Lazizi Group of Companies. These highly anticipated projects underscore Marriott’s commitment to providing unique travel experiences in some of Africa’s most breathtaking safari destinations.

“Building on the incredible success of our luxury safari portfolio in Africa and the growing demand for outdoor lodging and nontraditional hospitality experiences, these agreements with Lazizi Group of Companies mark a significant milestone in Marriott International’s growth,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp will offer unparalleled wildlife experiences, sophisticated design, and exemplary service, ensuring unforgettable stays for our guests.”

Shivan Patel, Director of Lazizi Group of Companies, added, “Kenya is synonymous with the ultimate safari experience. These projects will redefine Kenya’s luxury safari segment while promoting conservation and community development. Our continued collaboration with Marriott International reflects our shared vision of delivering exceptional guest experiences that celebrate the region’s natural and cultural heritage.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp

Scheduled to open in August 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp will introduce the brand’s signature luxury and service to Sub-Saharan Africa. The property will be nestled within the renowned Masai Mara National Reserve, famous for its rich wildlife, stunning landscapes, and the Great Migration, which sees millions of wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles crossing from the Serengeti to the Masai Mara annually. Positioned on a secluded island surrounded by the Sand River near the Tanzanian border, the camp will offer guests unparalleled views of the riverbanks and forests, providing a front-row seat to the natural spectacle.

The camp will feature 20 elegantly designed tented suites, including a four-bedroom presidential suite, each equipped with a private sunken lounge, infinity plunge pool, indoor and outdoor showers, and a separate living area. Dining options will include a multi-cuisine restaurant with a curated wine cellar, a stargazing sky deck, and an authentic boma experience. Additional facilities will include a spa and wellness center, an outdoor gym, a swimming pool, a discovery hub, a map room, and a photography studio. Guests can enjoy exclusive game drives and other bespoke cultural experiences, ensuring a truly immersive safari experience.

JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp

Expected to debut in early 2026, the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp will offer a serene retreat in the heart of the Solio Game Reserve. Nestled between the slopes of Mount Kenya and the Aberdare Mountains, the camp will provide an immersive wildlife experience in the 45,000-acre game reserve and 19,000-acre Solio Ranch Conservancy. This conservancy is internationally recognized for its successful rhino breeding program, offering guests unparalleled encounters with both white and endangered black rhinos, as well as leopards, cheetahs, and plains game.

The camp is expected to include 20 luxurious tented accommodations, including two two-bedroom suites, each featuring a private plunge pool. Plans include multiple wellness-focused spaces, such as the signature JW Garden, along with four distinct culinary experiences, including a traditional restaurant and a sky deck dining venue. Guests will also have access to a Spa by JW, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a conservation house, a horse barn, a retail boutique, and an animal viewing hide. Unique experiences will include guided horse-riding safaris, night game drives, nature walks, quad biking across the Solio plains, and visits to a private rhino orphanage.

Commitment to Conservation and Community Development

Both properties will prioritize sustainability and conservation efforts. The camps will be constructed using eco-friendly materials and incorporate energy-efficient infrastructure to minimize their ecological footprint while preserving the wildlife habitat. Additionally, the projects will engage local communities through job creation, educational initiatives, and wildlife conservation programs, ensuring that the benefits of tourism extend beyond the properties themselves.

These two new camps will mark Marriott’s second and third luxury safari properties in Kenya, following the successful launch of the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in 2023. Marriott International’s expanding presence in Kenya now includes seven properties and more than 1,100 rooms, further solidifying its footprint in the region’s high-end hospitality sector.

With The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp, Marriott International is set to redefine the luxury safari experience in Kenya, blending world-class hospitality with immersive wildlife encounters and sustainable tourism practices.