Accelerating Indo-ASEAN Trade: The Road Ahead

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a timely review of the trade agreement between India and ASEAN countries, stressing that delays must be avoided. Speaking at the Advantage Assam Summit, Jaishankar emphasized the growing ties between New Delhi and ASEAN nations and the need to leverage this relationship further.

Jaishankar noted high-level visits following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including from Indonesia and Singapore presidents and Malaysia and Vietnam prime ministers. He argued that revisiting the trade agreement could spur economic growth in sectors like AI, semiconductors, and green technology.

Highlighting the importance of education and skill development, Jaishankar praised Malaysia and Thailand's visa liberalization for Indians and ASEAN advancements in air connectivity. He underscored the need to resolve current challenges delaying the India-Myanmar-Thailand Highway project to achieve greater regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)