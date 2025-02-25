Madhya Pradesh: India's Future Industrial Hub

The Global Investors Summit held in Madhya Pradesh, hailed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a turning point for the region's economic landscape. With MoUs signed for investments worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore, the event promises a synergistic development of large industries and ancillary units in the area.

Shah emphasized on Madhya Pradesh's strategic role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the third-largest economy by 2027 and achieving developed nation status by 2047. Attendees included over 200 Indian companies and 200 global CEOs, illustrating keen international interest.

This summit highlights the state's robust infrastructure, extensive road networks, skilled workforce, and favorable business environment. Through transparent governance and modern policies, Madhya Pradesh is set to emerge as a beacon for investment in India, demonstrating rapid transformation from its previous 'laggard' status.

