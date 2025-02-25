Advantage Assam: Investment Surge Ignites Economic Growth
The Advantage Assam business summit saw over 110 MoUs worth Rs 1.89 lakh crore signed on its first day, with investments from companies like Adani Group, Tata Power, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These agreements span energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, promising economic and employment growth for Assam.
- Country:
- India
The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit started with a flourish, as more than 110 MoUs valued at approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore were signed on the first day. This figure is anticipated to rise significantly as the summit proceeds.
Key players such as Adani Group, Tata Power, and JSW Energy, as well as PSUs including OIL and ONGC, committed large investments into Assam. These strategic alliances are expected to enhance industrial growth, create jobs, and propel Assam's economy forward.
Noteworthy among the pacts are Tata Power's Rs 30,000 crore agreement and OIL's Rs 23,300 crore investment. The event also saw international MoUs, including those with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, expanding the summit's global reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
