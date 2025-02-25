Left Menu

Advantage Assam: Investment Surge Ignites Economic Growth

The Advantage Assam business summit saw over 110 MoUs worth Rs 1.89 lakh crore signed on its first day, with investments from companies like Adani Group, Tata Power, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These agreements span energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, promising economic and employment growth for Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:27 IST
Advantage Assam: Investment Surge Ignites Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit started with a flourish, as more than 110 MoUs valued at approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore were signed on the first day. This figure is anticipated to rise significantly as the summit proceeds.

Key players such as Adani Group, Tata Power, and JSW Energy, as well as PSUs including OIL and ONGC, committed large investments into Assam. These strategic alliances are expected to enhance industrial growth, create jobs, and propel Assam's economy forward.

Noteworthy among the pacts are Tata Power's Rs 30,000 crore agreement and OIL's Rs 23,300 crore investment. The event also saw international MoUs, including those with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, expanding the summit's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025