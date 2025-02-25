Left Menu

Fed's Cautious Stance: Waiting on Inflation's Return to Target

Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin stresses a cautious approach to interest rate changes, emphasizing the need to wait until inflation returns to the 2% target. With uncertainties from policy changes, Barkin advises maintaining modestly restrictive rates, awaiting economic responses to address inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:22 IST
Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin highlighted the importance of caution in adjusting interest rate policies. Speaking to the Rotary Club of Richmond, he emphasized waiting to ensure inflation aligns with the Fed's 2% target.

Amid uncertainty driven by policy changes from the Trump era, Barkin advised against significant monetary policy shifts. He supports a wait-and-see approach to observe economic reactions.

Barkin noted that interest rates should remain modestly restrictive until there's confidence in inflation control. Meanwhile, despite ongoing economic growth and low unemployment, he stressed the need to remain focused on inflation management.

