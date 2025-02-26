Chile Reels from Massive Power Outage Affecting Major Copper Mines
A massive power outage plunged Chile into darkness, affecting its capital Santiago and important copper mines. The blackout, caused by a transmission failure, led to a state of emergency and curfew. Efforts to restore power are underway, impacting global copper markets.
Chile experienced a severe power outage on Tuesday, darkening its capital, Santiago, and disrupting operations at major copper mines. The blackout, reportedly stemming from a northern transmission line failure, prompted the government to declare a state of emergency and impose a curfew.
Interior Minister Carolina Toha dismissed the possibility of a cyber attack being responsible. In the capital, streetlights went dark and emergency sirens filled the air as metro services were halted, causing passengers to be evacuated.
Copper mining operations, crucial to the global metal market, were hit hard. Prominent mines, including Escondida and those operated by state-owned Codelco, were affected. The timeline for power restoration remains unclear, as companies work diligently to bring systems back online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking Global Markets: The Role of WHO Prequalification for Indian IVD Manufacturers
Kenya's Bold Move: Exporting Labor to Global Markets
Global Markets on Edge as U.S. Trade Policies Evolve
Global Markets React to U.S. Tariff Hikes and Fed Signals
Global Markets Stir Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Tariff Tensions