Chile Reels from Massive Power Outage Affecting Major Copper Mines

Chile experienced a severe power outage on Tuesday, darkening its capital, Santiago, and disrupting operations at major copper mines. The blackout, reportedly stemming from a northern transmission line failure, prompted the government to declare a state of emergency and impose a curfew.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha dismissed the possibility of a cyber attack being responsible. In the capital, streetlights went dark and emergency sirens filled the air as metro services were halted, causing passengers to be evacuated.

Copper mining operations, crucial to the global metal market, were hit hard. Prominent mines, including Escondida and those operated by state-owned Codelco, were affected. The timeline for power restoration remains unclear, as companies work diligently to bring systems back online.

