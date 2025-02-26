Trump's Gold Card Visa Scheme: Uncertainty Looms for Wealthy Investors

Donald Trump's ambitious $5 million 'gold card' visa initiative aimed at attracting wealthy global investors has met with skepticism from immigration and wealth advisors. Experts believe concerns about higher taxes could deter investors seeking U.S. citizenship.

Trump's proposal targets wealthy foreigners willing to invest in U.S. businesses, replacing the existing EB-5 program which requires a minimum $800,000 investment. Though Trump claims details will follow in two weeks, critics remain unconvinced about its potential effectiveness.

The move comes as the EU tightens residency-by-investment schemes and global tax concerns persist. The program's success faces significant challenges, including congressional approval and the risk of reduced demand from nations like China and Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)