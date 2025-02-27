Asian Markets Wobble Amid US Economic Jitters
Asian markets experienced mixed results after US stock indexes settled with marginal changes. Economic uncertainty continues to affect global markets, especially following unexpected economic reports and inflation concerns. The attention remains on tech stocks, particularly Nvidia, amid ongoing AI development and geopolitical dynamics.
Asian shares mostly declined on Thursday as US stock indexes concluded with a mixed finish. The S&P 500 managed a slight uptick, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, closing at 38,198.96.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.8% to 23,618.74, Shanghai's Composite index decreased 0.5% to 3,364.05, and tech shares, buoyant earlier this week, fell sharply. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 500 advanced 0.3% to finish at 8,268.60, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,618.77.
The stock market has been languishing due to underwhelming economic data, rising inflation concerns, and investor anxiety over ongoing tariff policies. Nvidia remains a focal point as it reported a surge in profits, while the anticipation surrounding US economic updates continues to shape market sentiments.
