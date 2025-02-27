Asian Markets Wobble Amid US Economic Jitters

Asian shares mostly declined on Thursday as US stock indexes concluded with a mixed finish. The S&P 500 managed a slight uptick, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, closing at 38,198.96.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.8% to 23,618.74, Shanghai's Composite index decreased 0.5% to 3,364.05, and tech shares, buoyant earlier this week, fell sharply. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 500 advanced 0.3% to finish at 8,268.60, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,618.77.

The stock market has been languishing due to underwhelming economic data, rising inflation concerns, and investor anxiety over ongoing tariff policies. Nvidia remains a focal point as it reported a surge in profits, while the anticipation surrounding US economic updates continues to shape market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)