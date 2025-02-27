Ultra Jhakaas Celebrates Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din with New Content Showcase

Ultra Jhakaas, a premier Marathi OTT platform, marks Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din by unveiling an exciting collection of new content, honoring the heritage of Marathi cinema. As a pivotal player in regional entertainment, it consistently delivers high-quality films, web series, and exclusives to a burgeoning global audience.

Since its inception, Ultra Jhakaas has emerged as the primary hub for Marathi entertainment, witnessing impressive growth and viewer engagement. With a remarkable 80% of viewers completing films and web series, the platform stands out as a major contributor in the regional OTT segment.

Expanding its reach across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, and beyond, Ultra Jhakaas has captivated audiences in South Asia, the Middle East, UK, USA, and Africa. Comedy remains the most favored genre, followed by romance, family drama, thriller, and action. The platform offers a tapestry of films from black-and-white classics to modern hits, featuring legendary actors like Ramesh Deo and Ashok Saraf.

In a commitment to preserve and promote Marathi arts, Ultra Jhakaas presents an enhanced content slate for 2025, including 'Raakh,' a gripping crime thriller, and supernatural mystery 'Khotachiwadi.' Alongside, it offers sequels to popular series 'IPC' and 'Saubhagyawati Sarpanch.' A curated collection of digitally remastered Marathi classics will also be introduced, ensuring timeless stories remain accessible.

With over 4,000 hours of premium content available on various platforms, Ultra Jhakaas continues to redefine the Marathi OTT experience at an affordable price point, inviting audiences to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din by streaming the best of Marathi entertainment.

