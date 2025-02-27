Assam's Economic Future: World Bank's Supportive Role

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a fruitful dialogue with World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame on Thursday, discussing potential financial backing for the state's development initiatives.

During their meeting, Sarma and Kouame explored the establishment of plug-and-play industrial park infrastructure and discussed possibilities for supporting projects in various sectors through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

Kouame, who attended the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, expressed the World Bank's optimism about the Indian economy, urging investors to capitalize on opportunities despite minor economic downturns.

