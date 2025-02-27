Left Menu

EU Defends Against Trump's Trade War Threats

The European Union strongly countered President Trump's claims that the EU was established to harm the United States. EU leaders emphasized their commitment to maintaining peace and fair trade, warning of countermeasures against potential US tariffs, and highlighting the substantial trade volume between the US and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:37 IST
The European Union has issued a robust rebuttal to President Donald Trump's accusations that the bloc was formed to take advantage of the United States. The 27-nation bloc is prepared to combat any proposed 25% tariff on EU products with decisive measures, further straining transatlantic relations.

European leaders have vehemently denied Trump's assertions, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisting the EU was created to foster peace and mutual respect, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pledging a united response to unfair trade practices. EU trade spokesman Olof Gill reiterated the bloc's readiness to defend free trade principles and counter any US-imposed barriers.

The EU claims that transatlantic trade volume stands at approximately $1.5 trillion, underscoring the importance of avoiding a trade war. The EU advocates for collaboration and adherence to established trade rules, viewing the relationship as mutually beneficial given the EU's surplus in trade goods balanced by the US surplus in services.

