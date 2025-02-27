Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Nvidia's Fall Highlights Tech Stock Volatility

Nvidia shares declined, causing tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 to dip, amid concerns over AI spending and a cooling U.S. economy. The technology sector saw notable losses, while economic slowdown fears loomed. Traders are keenly watching upcoming inflation data and potential monetary policy changes from the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:11 IST
The stock markets experienced notable volatility as Nvidia shares took a dive, leading to a broader decline in the technology sector. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as investors expressed concerns over increased AI spending and indications of a slowing U.S. economic growth.

Nvidia's early gains came to a halt, dropping 2.7% despite forecasting upbeat quarterly revenue. This is indicative of the high expectations investors currently have for the company. Meanwhile, chipmakers like Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also saw declines, contributing to a 2% dip in the broader chip index.

Economic uncertainty is further intensified by data suggesting a slowdown, affecting major U.S. indexes negatively. Meanwhile, investor attention is shifting to upcoming inflation data, with expectations that the Federal Reserve might adjust borrowing costs to counteract the downturn.

