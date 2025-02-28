Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify for Trapped Workers in Collapsed Tunnel

Rescue operations intensify as South Central Railway joins efforts to locate eight individuals trapped for six days in a collapsed SLBC tunnel. Equipped with plasma cutters and Brocho machines, teams work to clear debris. Authorities anticipate the operation will conclude shortly, ensuring the safety of rescuers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a race against time, rescue operations have intensified to locate eight individuals trapped for six days in the collapsed SLBC tunnel. Joining the urgent effort, South Central Railway has dispatched teams equipped with advanced plasma cutters and Brocho machines to assist in clearing debris hindering progress.

According to A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the swift response was prompted by a request from the Nagar Kurnool District Collector, mobilizing a team led by Divisional Mechanical Engineer S Murali. The group includes 13 welders and two technicians, all working tirelessly to aid the rescue mission.

As operations continue, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy assures that efforts are in full swing and expected to conclude in two days, focusing on cutting parts of the trapped Tunnel Boring Machine for safer access. Meanwhile, police and other authorities remain optimistic about a successful rescue without compromising the safety of the rescuers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

