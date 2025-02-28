Strengthening Ties: India and EU's FTA Conversations Gain Momentum

India and the European Union (EU) have intensified talks surrounding a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) designed to bolster bilateral commerce and investments. This development follows a meeting between Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

Speaking about the discussions, Goyal noted the commitment shared by both sides in elevating economic ties to unprecedented levels. The meeting comes ahead of the tenth round of FTA negotiations set to take place in Brussels from March 10-14.

The FTA discussions, resumed in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, cover crucial aspects like goods, services, investment, and government procurement. A successful agreement would enhance competitiveness for Indian exports to the EU, including apparel, pharmaceuticals, and machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)