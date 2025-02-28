Market Turbulence: Tariffs Trigger Crypto and Currency Slide

The looming tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump have rattled the markets, prompting a hefty sell-off in currencies and cryptocurrencies. Traders rushed to dump risk-sensitive currencies like the Aussie dollar, while Bitcoin took a hit, sliding over 5% during Friday's trading session.

Despite positive sentiments from a previously crypto-friendly administration, digital currencies faced a sharp decline, with Bitcoin plummeting to its lowest level since November. The proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, along with additional duties on Chinese imports, defied expectations for a delay, adding fuel to market uncertainties.

As risk aversion took hold, the U.S. dollar gained safe-haven support while other major currencies like the euro and the Canadian dollar stumbled. Market analysts now predict that persistent tariff fears, coupled with weaker U.S. economic data, could lead to further volatility in the coming weeks.

