Revitalizing Ties: India and EU Chart a Collaborative Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met to boost the India-EU strategic partnership. They discussed enhancing trade and investment ties and addressed global challenges. The EU stands as India's largest trading partner in goods, highlighting robust bilateral trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to infuse new momentum into the strategic partnership between India and the European Union. Discussions centered on an ambitious trade deal to enhance trade and investment ties.

Von der Leyen, addressing a think-tank, emphasized a modern power competition as an opportunity for Europe and India to strengthen their cooperation. Both leaders also planned to address geopolitical issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and indo-pacific developments.

With the EU being New Delhi's largest trading partner, bilateral trade figures underline the importance of their economic engagement. In 2023-24, bilateral goods trade reached USD 135 billion, marking a significant milestone in India-EU relations.

