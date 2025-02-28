Revitalizing Ties: India and EU Chart a Collaborative Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to infuse new momentum into the strategic partnership between India and the European Union. Discussions centered on an ambitious trade deal to enhance trade and investment ties.

Von der Leyen, addressing a think-tank, emphasized a modern power competition as an opportunity for Europe and India to strengthen their cooperation. Both leaders also planned to address geopolitical issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and indo-pacific developments.

With the EU being New Delhi's largest trading partner, bilateral trade figures underline the importance of their economic engagement. In 2023-24, bilateral goods trade reached USD 135 billion, marking a significant milestone in India-EU relations.

