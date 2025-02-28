Left Menu

India's Ambitious Growth Journey: A Path to Developed Nation by 2047

The World Bank highlights India's need to grow at 7.8% annually to achieve developed nation status by 2047. The report underscores reforms and policy actions necessary for inclusive growth, greater investment, and increased labor participation to propel India into a high-income economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:19 IST
India's Ambitious Growth Journey: A Path to Developed Nation by 2047
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has set a formidable challenge for India, urging the nation to achieve an average growth rate of 7.8% over the next 22 years to fulfill its aspirations of becoming a developed country by 2047. This ambitious target was outlined in a new report released on Friday, which suggests that while this goal is attainable, it will require significant reforms.

According to World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, lessons from other nations like Chile, Korea, and Poland emphasize the importance of integrating more deeply into the global economy. Kouame emphasized that India must accelerate its reforms and leverage past achievements to carve a unique path towards becoming a high-income country.

The World Bank report presents three potential growth scenarios and stresses the need for inclusive growth, increased investment, and improved labor participation rates to expedite productivity. Co-authors Emilia Skrok and Rangeet Ghosh noted that India can utilize its demographic dividend by investing in human capital and boosting female workforce participation, aiming to reach 50% by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025