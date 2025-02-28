India's Ambitious Growth Journey: A Path to Developed Nation by 2047

The World Bank has set a formidable challenge for India, urging the nation to achieve an average growth rate of 7.8% over the next 22 years to fulfill its aspirations of becoming a developed country by 2047. This ambitious target was outlined in a new report released on Friday, which suggests that while this goal is attainable, it will require significant reforms.

According to World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, lessons from other nations like Chile, Korea, and Poland emphasize the importance of integrating more deeply into the global economy. Kouame emphasized that India must accelerate its reforms and leverage past achievements to carve a unique path towards becoming a high-income country.

The World Bank report presents three potential growth scenarios and stresses the need for inclusive growth, increased investment, and improved labor participation rates to expedite productivity. Co-authors Emilia Skrok and Rangeet Ghosh noted that India can utilize its demographic dividend by investing in human capital and boosting female workforce participation, aiming to reach 50% by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)