Andhra Pradesh 2025-26 Budget: A Vision for Growth and Welfare

In a significant move towards fulfilling electoral promises, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a budget of over Rs 3.22 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Key highlights include the introduction of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, providing Rs 15,000 financial support per enrolled student, and a priority allocation of Rs 47,456 crore to the BC component.

Despite the challenges posed by an inherited financial deficit, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav emphasized the administration's commitment to economic revival. The budget also includes notable allocations of Rs 31,805 crore for school education and Rs 19,264 crore for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

Efforts to transform Andhra Pradesh into a green hydrogen hub are evident with a dedicated Rs 13,600 crore for the energy sector. Furthermore, the Amaravati capital city movement is now supported through external funding, a bid to showcase the state's innovative financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)