UCC Pioneers Next Wave in User Research Education Across India

Following the groundbreaking success of IGNITE 2025, India's inaugural user research conference, User Connect Consultancy (UCC) is amplifying its efforts to cultivate a robust user research ecosystem nationwide. The event, held at Hyderabad's T-Hub over two days, united industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to discuss user research's pivotal influence on products, services, and governance.

A notable insight from the IGNITE conference was the pronounced demand for comprehensive, practical training in user research. Workshops on themes such as 'The Art & Science of UX' highlighted current educational gaps and underscored the importance of ongoing learning. Responding to this, UCC unveiled its new UCC Workshops initiative, designed to equip professionals and startup founders with essential research skills. The workshop tour kicks off in Mumbai next month and will visit several Indian cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur, and Indore.

Furthering its commitment, UCC is partnering with universities to weave user research education into academic curriculums. Founder Shipra Bhutada emphasized that IGNITE marked the inception of a broader movement to embed user research in product development and business strategies nationwide. With the launch of workshops and academic collaborations, UCC aims to empower future designers and innovators. The organization will keep the momentum alive through ongoing workshops, online discussions, and annual conferences, positioning user research as a catalyst for innovation and impact across sectors.

