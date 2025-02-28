Emerging Market Currencies Reel Amid Global Trade Tensions

Emerging market currencies and stocks suffered notable losses on Friday, amid mounting fears over a potential global trade war. As investors anticipated the U.S. imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China next week, the apprehension amplified market volatility.

The MSCI emerging market currencies gauge experienced a 0.3% dip. Meanwhile, the EM stock index plummeted 2.1%, marking its lowest position in over three weeks and setting the stage for its worst performance since early October.

The uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies further strained emerging European currencies and stocks, with significant declines noticed in industries reliant on automotive exports, such as in the Czech Republic. The looming tariffs threaten to exacerbate existing supply-side challenges, prompting renewed caution among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)