Left Menu

Emerging Market Currencies Reel Amid Global Trade Tensions

Emerging market currencies and stocks faced steep declines due to the looming global trade war, with U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China causing significant investor unease. Analysts noted a 'negotiable' element to the tariffs, yet uncertainty persists. Emerging European markets showed noticeable declines, particularly in the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:54 IST
Emerging Market Currencies Reel Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies and stocks suffered notable losses on Friday, amid mounting fears over a potential global trade war. As investors anticipated the U.S. imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China next week, the apprehension amplified market volatility.

The MSCI emerging market currencies gauge experienced a 0.3% dip. Meanwhile, the EM stock index plummeted 2.1%, marking its lowest position in over three weeks and setting the stage for its worst performance since early October.

The uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies further strained emerging European currencies and stocks, with significant declines noticed in industries reliant on automotive exports, such as in the Czech Republic. The looming tariffs threaten to exacerbate existing supply-side challenges, prompting renewed caution among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025