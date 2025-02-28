Left Menu

Avalanche Crisis in Uttarakhand: A Race Against Time

An avalanche in Uttarakhand, India, has trapped at least 41 people following heavy snowfall. The incident occurred near Badrinath temple and involved construction workers from the Border Roads Organisation. Rescue efforts face challenges due to harsh weather, with environmentalists questioning regional development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:11 IST
Avalanche Crisis in Uttarakhand: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An avalanche in the Indian Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand has left at least 41 people trapped, authorities confirmed on Friday after recent intense snowfall in the area.

The avalanche struck near a highway in Chamoli, close to Tibet, and just a few kilometers from the significant Hindu temple of Badrinath. Initially reported as a 'glacier burst,' officials later clarified the situation.

Rescue operations are underway, aiming to save Border Roads Organisation workers buried under snow. Meanwhile, environmentalists call for a reconsideration of development practices in Uttarakhand, highlighting vulnerabilities due to climate-related disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025