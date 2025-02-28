Avalanche Crisis in Uttarakhand: A Race Against Time

An avalanche in the Indian Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand has left at least 41 people trapped, authorities confirmed on Friday after recent intense snowfall in the area.

The avalanche struck near a highway in Chamoli, close to Tibet, and just a few kilometers from the significant Hindu temple of Badrinath. Initially reported as a 'glacier burst,' officials later clarified the situation.

Rescue operations are underway, aiming to save Border Roads Organisation workers buried under snow. Meanwhile, environmentalists call for a reconsideration of development practices in Uttarakhand, highlighting vulnerabilities due to climate-related disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)