Epstein Files Reveal Clinton's Ties, Overshadow Trump's Scandals

The U.S. Justice Department released thousands of heavily redacted documents on Jeffrey Epstein, placing a spotlight on Bill Clinton while making few references to Donald Trump. The documents follow a law requiring full disclosure of Epstein files, though much remains obscured.

Despite being tied to Epstein, Trump's name scarcely appeared in this latest release, a stark contrast to earlier documents. The few images and mentions include degraded photos with Clinton, representing an effort by the administration to deflect scrutiny from Trump.

Although intended to showcase transparency, the release has been broadly criticized for its opacity. Lawmakers and the public question the completeness and sincerity of the disclosure, as doubts linger around the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)