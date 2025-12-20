Left Menu

Epstein Files Reveal Clinton's Ties, Overshadow Trump's Scandals

The U.S. Justice Department released redacted Epstein-related documents highlighting Bill Clinton's connections amid scant mention of Donald Trump. The release attempts to address a law mandating public disclosure of Epstein's history while facing criticism for redactions. Trump supporters remain unconvinced as political tensions rise over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 06:57 IST
The U.S. Justice Department released thousands of heavily redacted documents on Jeffrey Epstein, placing a spotlight on Bill Clinton while making few references to Donald Trump. The documents follow a law requiring full disclosure of Epstein files, though much remains obscured.

Despite being tied to Epstein, Trump's name scarcely appeared in this latest release, a stark contrast to earlier documents. The few images and mentions include degraded photos with Clinton, representing an effort by the administration to deflect scrutiny from Trump.

Although intended to showcase transparency, the release has been broadly criticized for its opacity. Lawmakers and the public question the completeness and sincerity of the disclosure, as doubts linger around the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

