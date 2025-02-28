India's Economic Growth: A Subtle Rise Amidst Global Uncertainties
India's economy grew by 6.2% in the October-December quarter, slightly below expectations but surpassing previous quarter growth. Increased government and consumer spending, robust agricultural output, and improved rural demand contributed to this growth. Analysts predict further growth and potential rate cuts in upcoming fiscal periods.
India's economic trajectory saw a 6.2% uptick in the October-December quarter, a slight deviation from projected figures but an improvement from the previous quarter. The upturn was propelled by increased expenditure from both the government and consumers, alongside a blossoming agriculture sector.
Despite the modest shortfall against the anticipated 6.3% growth, analysts like Gaura Sen Gupta from IDFC First Bank and other economic experts suggest a promising outlook, buoyed by rural demand revival and a recovering investment cycle. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain a shallow rate-cut cycle, influenced by depreciation pressures on the rupee.
Global uncertainties continue to cloud FY25 projections, yet expectations of further growth are bolstered by anticipated policy loosenings and enhanced consumption. As India navigates these economic waves, policy adjustments could foster a conducive environment for household and investment activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
