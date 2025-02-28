Sterling Stands Tall Amid Global Economic Jitters

On Friday, the British pound saw a slight decline as cautious investors shifted their preference to the U.S. dollar, concerned about the American economic outlook with President Trump's impending tariffs. Despite this, sterling remains on track for a first monthly rise since September, attributed mainly to expectations of more stable UK interest rates compared to global counterparts.

With traders predicting simultaneous rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this year, U.S. interest rates are expected to end the year at 3.73% while Britain's may slightly lag at 3.8%, according to current forecasts. The European Central Bank, however, could lower rates to under 2% following additional cuts.

Adding to the complexity, the euro faces increased pressure following Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on EU exports. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Washington with discussions targeting topics from Ukraine peace efforts to trade dealt with potential exclusions for the UK in US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)