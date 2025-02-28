Left Menu

Sterling Stands Tall Amid Global Economic Jitters

The British pound experiences minor fluctuations amid U.S. economic concerns as President Trump's tariffs are poised to kick in. Despite daily dips, sterling sees its first monthly rise since September, driven by expectations of UK interest rates holding relatively steady compared to other major economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:55 IST
Sterling Stands Tall Amid Global Economic Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the British pound saw a slight decline as cautious investors shifted their preference to the U.S. dollar, concerned about the American economic outlook with President Trump's impending tariffs. Despite this, sterling remains on track for a first monthly rise since September, attributed mainly to expectations of more stable UK interest rates compared to global counterparts.

With traders predicting simultaneous rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this year, U.S. interest rates are expected to end the year at 3.73% while Britain's may slightly lag at 3.8%, according to current forecasts. The European Central Bank, however, could lower rates to under 2% following additional cuts.

Adding to the complexity, the euro faces increased pressure following Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on EU exports. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Washington with discussions targeting topics from Ukraine peace efforts to trade dealt with potential exclusions for the UK in US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025