Left Menu

Market Turbulence Erupts Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Investors grew anxious over President Trump's proposed tariffs, prompting a sell-off in stocks and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ether faced significant losses, influenced by the tariff announcement. The market's focus now shifts to U.S. consumer inflation data and potential interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:17 IST
Market Turbulence Erupts Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors were rattled on Friday as President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs triggered a market sell-off, impacting risk-sensitive currencies and sending cryptocurrencies tumbling. On Thursday, Trump announced his intentions for a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods, alongside a 10% duty on Chinese imports, set to take effect on March 4.

This announcement led to a wave of selling in risk assets like stocks, significantly affecting cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin dropped 4.9% to just above $80,000, its lowest since November 11, while Ether plunged 8.8% to reach a 13-month low of $2,077. Both tokens were set for their weakest monthly performance since June 2022.

As the market gauges the implications of these tariffs, focus shifts to the U.S. consumer inflation data due later. Market strategist Fiona Cincotta highlights the potential impact of core PCE inflation on economic growth and inflation expectations. The tariff news has prompted discussions on possible interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025