Dr. Dinesh Shahra's 'Sanatan Avatar' Expands Horizons with Hindi Edition Launch

Dr. Dinesh Shahra unveiled the Hindi edition of 'Sanatan Avatar' at The Art of Living Center in Kanpur. The event celebrated spiritual guidance, featuring prominent personalities commending Dr. Shahra's dedication to Sanatan Dharma. His work coincided with his birthday celebration, emphasizing environmental and spiritual commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:44 IST
Dr. Dinesh Shahra Unveils Hindi Edition of Sanatan Avatar at Art of Living Kanpur. Image Credit: ANI
Renowned philanthropist and author Dr. Dinesh Shahra has launched the Hindi edition of his acclaimed book 'Sanatan Avatar' at the Art of Living Center in Kanpur. This landmark event saluted the spiritual teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, making profound insights accessible to a broader Indian readership.

The ceremony, attended by prominent figures such as Dr. Awadh Dubey and senior Art of Living members including Shri Karan Garg, Shri Deep Garg, and Shri Ranjan Kulshrestha, highlighted Dr. Shahra's steadfast dedication to spiritual growth and global unity. Attendees praised Gurudev's pivotal influence in Dr. Shahra's journey towards furthering Sanatan Dharma's age-old teachings.

In his address, Dr. Shahra lauded The Art of Living Foundation for its transformative global impact, describing it as a beacon of peace. He expressed gratitude for Gurudev's wisdom, which seamlessly blends spirituality with daily life, aligning with Dr. Shahra's vision of Sanatan Living.

The Hindi edition of 'Sanatan Avatar' symbolizes Dr. Shahra's commitment to integrating ancient wisdom with modern challenges. This edition aims to guide seekers by offering insights into Sanatan values that are relevant today. The event concluded with Dr. Shahra pledging continued commitment to the mission, inspired by Gurudev's teachings.

Marking the occasion by celebrating his birthday as Green Gold Day, Dr. Shahra joined volunteers in distributing saplings and participating in a painting activity, underscoring his lasting commitment to environmental sustainability and spiritual unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

