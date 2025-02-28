STG Engineering Stands Firm Amid Contract Cancellation Rumors
STG Engineering, a Russian firm managing Tartous port in Syria, rebutted rumors about contract cancellation. Media and businessmen suggested that the new Syrian regime scrapped the agreement. STG Engineering's CEO stated the contract remained intact, necessitating bureaucratic processes for any termination.
STG Engineering, a Russian corporation responsible for operating the Tartous commercial port in Syria, reiterated on Friday that its operations remain unaffected despite circulating rumors suggesting otherwise. Reports implied the annulment of their contract by Syria's revamped administration post-Bashar al-Assad's departure.
In January, various Middle Eastern media and Syrian businessmen claimed the overthrowing government had nullified the agreement initially approved under Assad's presidency. Al-Watan, a semi-official Syrian publication, quoted a local customs head asserting the contract's annulment due to STG's purported non-compliance with investment obligations outlined in 2019.
Dmitry Trifonov, CEO of STG Engineering, dismissed these allegations, affirming no notification had been received about contract termination. He highlighted that such a decision involves rigorous procedural channels, requiring both parliamentary and presidential action. Meanwhile, Stroytransgaz, often associated with STG, clarified that it holds no organizational or legal ties to the port contract.
