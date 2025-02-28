January's Spending Slump: A Sign of Slowing Growth?

In a surprising turn, U.S. consumer spending fell in January, with inflation easing, suggesting future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. This decline coincides with heightened tariffs under the Trump administration, which economists warn could escalate prices.

Accounting for over two-thirds of the U.S. economy, consumer spending dropped by 0.2% in January following a revised 0.8% rise in December. Analysts attribute this slip partly to the premature purchases spurred by tariffs and adverse winter weather conditions.

Besides weather-related disruptions, stringent tariffs have stirred uncertainty in business and consumer sentiments, impacting economic growth projections for the first quarter. The federal policies have also triggered federal employment cuts, contributing to a mixed economic outlook.

