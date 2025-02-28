Streamlined Approval Process for New Petrol Pumps in Maharashtra
Maharashtra will establish a single-window system at district collector offices to expedite the approval of 1,660 petrol pumps. This system aligns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's directives and aims to create 30,000 jobs and attract significant investment. The approval process is set for completion within three months.
The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a single-window system at district collectors' offices aimed at expediting approvals for 1,660 petrol pumps. Announced by State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, this initiative follows directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
According to Bawankule, the Union government has sanctioned 1,660 new petrol pumps. These developments are expected to generate around 30,000 jobs and draw investments ranging between Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore into the state.
The approval process, planned to be completed within three months, involves a streamlined standard operating procedure from the revenue department with minimal conditions. Necessary directives have been issued to divisional commissioners to accelerate the process, aiming to prioritize employment and investment goals.
