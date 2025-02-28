Mumbai's Underground Metro Inches Closer to Reality with Successful Trial

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) celebrated a significant milestone with the successful trial run on the city's inaugural underground metro rail. The 10.99-kilometre trial, from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade, signals the system's operational readiness ahead of its official launch in July.

According to MMRC, this achievement underscores the preparedness of critical infrastructure components, which include rolling stock, tracks, and civil works. The trial arrival at Cuffe Parade is part of the broader commissioning process for Phase 2B.

MMRC's managing director, Ashwini Bhide, confirmed ongoing trials for Phase 2A from Dharavi to Acharya Atrey Chowk and emphasized the commitment to commence the entire 33.5 km Metro Line-3 by July 2025. The section from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex has been operational since October 7 last year.

