Left Menu

Mumbai's Underground Metro Inches Closer to Reality with Successful Trial

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has successfully concluded a trial run on the city's first underground metro rail network spanning 10.99 km from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade. This milestone brings the city closer to commissioning the line by July 20 this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:09 IST
Mumbai's Underground Metro Inches Closer to Reality with Successful Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) celebrated a significant milestone with the successful trial run on the city's inaugural underground metro rail. The 10.99-kilometre trial, from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade, signals the system's operational readiness ahead of its official launch in July.

According to MMRC, this achievement underscores the preparedness of critical infrastructure components, which include rolling stock, tracks, and civil works. The trial arrival at Cuffe Parade is part of the broader commissioning process for Phase 2B.

MMRC's managing director, Ashwini Bhide, confirmed ongoing trials for Phase 2A from Dharavi to Acharya Atrey Chowk and emphasized the commitment to commence the entire 33.5 km Metro Line-3 by July 2025. The section from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex has been operational since October 7 last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025