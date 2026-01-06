Left Menu

Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

The Western Railway is set to conduct trials of new 18-coach suburban trains, a move that could enhance the daily commute for over 75 lakh passengers. Scheduled for mid-January on the Virar-Dahanu Road section, tests will assess emergency braking and coupler force, marking a step forward in rail safety and efficiency.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway is preparing to launch critical trials for its new 18-coach suburban trains, potentially revolutionizing the daily commute for millions. This initiative marks an expansion from the current 12 and 15-coach systems in Mumbai's extensive railway network.

Planned for mid-January, these trials will occur on the Virar-Dahanu Road section. The focus will be on critical safety assessments, including emergency braking distance (EBD) and coupler force (CF), essential before the official deployment of new rolling stock. The trials will involve two rakes, one powered by Bombardier and another by Medha systems.

RDSO's directive for readiness and precise loading underscores the importance of these assessments. Speeds will reach 110 kmph with the Bombardier system and 105 kmph with Medha, ensuring rigorous safety checks. These advancements symbolize a significant step in optimizing Mumbai's suburban rail services.

