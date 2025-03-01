SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Next Flight Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially cleared SpaceX's Starship for another test launch, even as investigations into its previous mishap remain ongoing. Despite the open inquiry into the Starship Flight 7 incident from January 16, the FAA granted a license for the upcoming Flight 8.

This mission will see the Super Heavy booster attempt a catch at the launch site and the Starship vehicle touch down in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX has stated that it has implemented numerous hardware and operational updates to enhance the upper stage's reliability, and is readying for a launch as early as Monday.

Having met all safety and environmental requirements, SpaceX aims to achieve objectives missed during past flights. Additionally, modifications have been made to Starship's forward flaps to withstand reentry heat. Despite past regulatory breaches, including a proposed FAA fine, SpaceX presses on with its ambitious test agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)