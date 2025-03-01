Left Menu

BJP Pushes for New All-Weather Airport in Sikkim to Boost Tourism

The BJP has urged the central government to establish a new international airport in Sikkim to enhance tourism. The party also requested the revival and upgrade of Pakyong airport's infrastructure, which frequently suffers from poor visibility. Further, they appealed for a revitalization of the cooperative movement in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP has called on the central government to construct a new all-weather international airport in Sikkim, aiming to strengthen the state's tourism sector. On Saturday, the request was made to visiting Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol.

The party delegation, led by Gangtok district president Pempo Dorjee Lepcha, submitted a memorandum highlighting the need for consistent air connectivity through a new airport. Additionally, they emphasized the necessity for infrastructure enhancements at the existing Pakyong airport, where operations are often hampered by low visibility.

As part of their broader appeal, the BJP also advocated for the revitalization of the cooperative movement in Sikkim, signaling a push for comprehensive developmental strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

