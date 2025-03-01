BJP Pushes for New All-Weather Airport in Sikkim to Boost Tourism

The BJP has called on the central government to construct a new all-weather international airport in Sikkim, aiming to strengthen the state's tourism sector. On Saturday, the request was made to visiting Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol.

The party delegation, led by Gangtok district president Pempo Dorjee Lepcha, submitted a memorandum highlighting the need for consistent air connectivity through a new airport. Additionally, they emphasized the necessity for infrastructure enhancements at the existing Pakyong airport, where operations are often hampered by low visibility.

As part of their broader appeal, the BJP also advocated for the revitalization of the cooperative movement in Sikkim, signaling a push for comprehensive developmental strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)