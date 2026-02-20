Controversial Renaming: Trump International Airport

In a divisive move, Florida lawmakers have passed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after U.S. President Donald Trump. The Florida Senate approved the legislation by a vote of 25-11, following an 81-30 vote by the state's House of Representatives. While Republican lawmakers largely backed the proposal, Democrats voiced strong opposition, citing concerns over the lack of public input from local residents.

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel, a Democrat representing West Palm Beach, criticized the decision, arguing that it ignored the voices of Palm Beach County. Next, the bill is set to be reviewed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, who has yet to disclose whether he will sign it into law. The governor's office has not commented on the matter.

The White House has declined to provide a statement on the renaming. Furthermore, both Palm Beach County and the Trump Organization have remained silent. This decision comes on the heels of a previous approval to allocate a downtown Miami property for Trump's presidential library. Trump relocated from New York to Florida in 2019, establishing his primary residence at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach.

