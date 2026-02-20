Left Menu

Controversial Renaming: Trump International Airport

Florida lawmakers have approved a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump. The decision has faced opposition from Democrats, citing lack of public input. The bill awaits Governor Ron DeSantis's approval. The renaming follows plans for Trump's presidential library in Miami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 05:25 IST
Controversial Renaming: Trump International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a divisive move, Florida lawmakers have passed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after U.S. President Donald Trump. The Florida Senate approved the legislation by a vote of 25-11, following an 81-30 vote by the state's House of Representatives. While Republican lawmakers largely backed the proposal, Democrats voiced strong opposition, citing concerns over the lack of public input from local residents.

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel, a Democrat representing West Palm Beach, criticized the decision, arguing that it ignored the voices of Palm Beach County. Next, the bill is set to be reviewed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, who has yet to disclose whether he will sign it into law. The governor's office has not commented on the matter.

The White House has declined to provide a statement on the renaming. Furthermore, both Palm Beach County and the Trump Organization have remained silent. This decision comes on the heels of a previous approval to allocate a downtown Miami property for Trump's presidential library. Trump relocated from New York to Florida in 2019, establishing his primary residence at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
2
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India
3
Gold Holds Steady Amid Dollar Surge, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

Gold Holds Steady Amid Dollar Surge, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: FTAs Propel Global Collaborative Centers

India's Economic Surge: FTAs Propel Global Collaborative Centers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026