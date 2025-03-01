Pope Francis Faces Setback in Health Battle

Pope Francis, hospitalized for over two weeks due to double pneumonia, faced a serious setback on Friday. The 88-year-old pontiff, previously showing cautious signs of improvement, experienced an 'isolated breathing crisis' necessitating non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican disclosed.

The Vatican also reported an episode of vomiting which led to the pope's airways being compromised. Doctors now have a 24-48 hour window to assess the potential long-term effects on his health. The pope, who has a history of lung issues due to past pleurisy, is particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections.

Currently, Francis is resting peacefully, and further medical updates are anticipated later this evening. He was initially admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that escalated into double pneumonia.

(With inputs from agencies.)